One of the lamentable developments in our society these days is the apparent demise of truth and objectivity. This seems to surface most dangerously in times of crisis when facts are so easily turned on their head.
We now have some people suggesting that the rioting and looting of other people’s property in America’s large cities is at the least understandable or — even worse — justifiable.
That this idea — and so many others rooted in political dislike of Donald Trump or someone — have gained currency is a sad sign of the times, perhaps the result of years of political correctness and an apparent inability to frame discussions in much of a historical context.
That the rogue actions of some police officers — who are by far a tiny minority in departments across the country — should be condemned can’t be stated clearly enough. We hope justice is handed down to them.
But America cannot continue on this path for long in which facts are so easily tossed aside to preserve a narrative. We may be doing so at our nation’s peril.
