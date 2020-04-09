The politics of it all ...
The government’s response to the coronavirus situation has many aspects, and many impacts. Some of these, no doubt, will have negative consequences for many people. And as with most things in life, the various components of the story are subject to debate.
This will be studied further when statistics are sorted and we have become more knowledgeable about what we’ve been dealing with. This won’t happen, however, until the blanket media coverage of the situation has died down and some semblance of normality has returned.
What is regrettable is the usual biased media coverage of anything Donald Trump. It’s probably fair to say that the president and other leaders could be praised or criticized for some particular thing they’ve done during these times, depending upon what part of the story we’re talking about.
Unfortunately, there is a large segment of the media and the population that cannot countenance a Donald Trump presidency, and thus cannot maintain much sense of objectivity. Their default position seems to be — and has been — that if Trump did it or said it, it can’t possibly be good. Given that dynamic, no one should be surprised that so many turn to the likes of Fox News or Rush Limbaugh.
Certainly Trump’s detractors are entitled to their opinions. The lamentable part, however, is that — especially where much of the Trump-opposed national news media is concerned — it’s difficult to decide what to believe anymore.
Americans would do well in these painfully politicized times to use the vast information resources now available to everyone to educate themselves, and move past the fingerpointing.
