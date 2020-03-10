Dealing with corona ...
No one can say with certainty what will happen with the coronavirus from here, only that past diseases like SARs or the avian flu have come and faded after some of the same initial fears surfaced that are being expressed with the latest illness.
As we hope for a similar outcome for corona, there is no question that we live in an age where virtually universal instant communication can produce good and bad results at a time like this.
Certainly, it can be a vehicle for communicating valuable information quickly and productive — if it’s reliable. But it can also spread rumors and falsehoods in an instant, when messages are communicated — sometimes outside official circles — without much forethought, which is not good.
Not necessarily a part of the latter issue is a mass media which tends to focus its attention on threats that may or may not be as serious as they first seem, but grab everyone’s attention for awhile. More cynically, news has sometimes become blatantly politicized during a period when the national news media has too often lost any semblance of objectivity.
We’re hopeful that coronavirus will run its course and recede as a threat like the other illnesses have. For now, it’s good to be vigilant and keep an eye on things, but not to panic.
