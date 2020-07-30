Downtown debate ...
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann’s administration deserves credit for trying to move the city forward. He’s taken a passionate interest in economic development and often is Defiance’s biggest cheerleader — as a good mayor should be.
However, his most recent initiative known as “Destination Defiance” — a tentative proposal to make significant traffic changes to downtown Clinton Street — is producing some serious debate. Plans to add a bicycle lane, reduce traffic lanes and reconfigure parking has some strong opponents, and no doubt supporters as well.
McCann made the sensible decision to recommend tabling the matter until public meetings — which he wants to hold to explain things in more detail — can be held. One scheduled this week was canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
A question that should be answered beforehand is what will make the downtown a destination, even with these changes. To be sure, relatively recent annual events such as the ribfest and lilac festival — held before the coronavirus shut things down this year — are very well organized and great draws on specific days.
But getting people downtown in good numbers on a daily basis will require more than changes in traffic and parking patterns, even if this does make the area more safe as the administration hopes.
