A peace prize? ...
When you think of the Nobel peace prize you may think reflexively of peaceful people and groups. It could be argued without difficulty — based on the violent behavior and statements of some of its own members and leadership — that Black Lives Matter, which has been nominated for this award by a Norwegian politician, doesn’t meet the peace criteria.
Perhaps this is another sign of the times in which truth is often turned on its head and we are asked to believe things that are difficult to comprehend by most objective standards.
Unfortunately, such juxtapositions likely will be repeated as big technology companies and corporate boards buy into similar departures, no doubt in some cases to protect their bottom lines.
Amidst this has come talk of national “unity.” It’s a great goal that has occasionally come about in our nation. The last real time probably was on Sept. 11, 2001 when our country was attacked, but that had to do with an event, not words.
Recent developments will only hinder “unity” as large segments of the population are being asked, or forced, to believe questionable things or face the consequences. One can imagine the long-term impact of that on ”unity.”
