CCNO’s success ...
As officials of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) ready themselves for 2020, the good financial news that has characterized the regional jail located just east of Stryker in Williams County continues.
CCNO’s governing board learned Wednesday that this year’s budget will have a “significant” surplus, perhaps in the $400,000 range. This type of news is one reason CCNO will reduce the daily charge (per diem) it assesses members to house inmates there on misdemeanor convictions and felony pretrial matters in 2020.
In a perfect world, no jails would exist because there would be no crime. But, unfortunately, plenty of that remains, so the mission of the jail — opened in 1990 as a partnership among five northwest Ohio counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams) and the City of Toledo — is alive and well.
It wasn’t that long ago that the news from CCNO was not good. When Toledo left in 2016, it took a large chunk of revenue to help operate the jail with it, and there was talk about cutting staff and services.
Rather quickly, however, the CCNO admimistration located other inmates for the facility — those being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, for example, under federal charges.
Inmates from the member counties still make up a majority of those held there. The administration reported Wednesday, for instance, that 402 (62%) of the day’s total population (642) were from the member counties.
This is a nice combination that is working, thus continuing to give the participating counties a cost-effective, efficient way to house those serving jail sentences. For the smallest counties in the partnership (Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams) CCNO is far and away their best option. In that sense, it’s in the interests of taxpayers that the regional jail is able to continue its financial success.
