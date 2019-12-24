AuGlaize’s future ...
Name a couple things readily connected to the Defiance name, and AuGlaize Village might come to mind. The historical park actually is located just outside Defiance — on Krouse Road, a stone’s throw almost from the city corporation limits. But it’s been a traditional local attraction for years, as it depicts life here long ago in the 19th century.
Unfortunately, AuGlaize’s future is a bit uncertain these days.
Defiance County commissioners are asking that the Defiance County Historical Society, which has operated the facility for years, sign a new lease for the facility’s maintenance and operation. The historical society has no interest in a lease, and wants a more reliable funding source than the annual amounts commissioners allow. Society members have asked commissioners to place a 0.25-mill property tax levy before voters to provide the regular funding it wants so badly.
None of the positions of the two “sides” are unreasonable.
Certainly, the historical society and its volunteers deserve credit for trying to maintain a long-standing facility on their own time. They are about what they do, and would like more predictable funding. And commissioners can’t be blamed for wanting to cross Is and dot Ts.
To be sure, there are other intricate details about this dispute that could fill this space several times over. Unfortunately, the two camps are fairly far apart today.
They met briefly Monday, and commissioners have promised another session to include the county prosecutor to address legal issue. One hopes this will be the beginning of a future agreement that might resolve the matter.
AuGlaize Village is a valued tradition in Defiance County worth preserving. It seems some middle way should exist.
