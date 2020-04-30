So far, so good ...
When the March 17 Ohio primary election was canceled, board of elections officials tasked with carrying out the right to vote were faced with a daunting task in carrying out balloting by mail. This included meeting requirements handed down by the state.
At least in our own area, it appears the election went off without too many problems, but there is still work to be done. Hundreds of votes were not counted Tuesday, although this was expected, and will be accounted for under the provisions of law between now and mid-May, when the final results should be counted and certified.
Let’s hope the confusion and agnst that this election produced — among candidates, elections officials and voters — can be avoided in the future.
