To save a school ...
Old schools have a certain intrinsic value for communities.
Because of their age — some of them date back to the late 19th or early 20th century — they are full of history. Hundreds of students (or more), all with their own stories, have passed through them. Athletics and extracurricular activities occasionally have brought fame to the school in question, or produced their own memories for participants, regardless of outcome.
No doubt the architecture of many old schools is from a bygone age, and many inside features — such as gymnasiums and auditoriums — easily create admirers.
So it is generally a sad day when a community loses its school. Local towns such as Sherwood, Ney, McClure and Deshler among others have all watched their’s fall to the wrecking ball. In their case, this likely means those communities — now part of larger school districts — will never again have a school building.
Defiance and Napoleon — which have more modern schools — also have old, empty school buildings. But theirs too have future dates with the wrecking ball, if a new purpose can’t be found.
Defiance is working on repurposing theirs, and hopefully this proves successful. Napoleon is trying to do the same for its old middle/elementary school on Main Street, for which a group has plans to establish a civic center. But it needs to raise more than $1 million for renovations, and these have to make occupancy possible in June 2022.
While this may be a challenge, it’s a worthy cause, and we wish this group success.
