Historic Defiance ...
Some months ago, the fate of Defiance’s former high school — built in 1918 — was in considerable doubt. It appeared to be destined for the wrecking ball, much to the lament of a group of historically minded citizens who wanted to save the building.
They’ve worked hard since then, giving the building a chance as the city administration tried to arrange another use for it. The city is in the process of acquiring the building for that very reason.
The preservation committee’s efforts received a lot more encouragement recently when word was received that the building will be added to the National Register of Historic Places. The committee, which nominated the building for this designation, deserves credit for its passion and effort.
This designation could allow the building to qualify for tax credits and grants to help its preservation and/or repurposing.
But much work remains. The city has not formally received the property, for example, and no one knows exactly what might go into the building. However, what has happened to this point suggests that there is reason for optimism, and that a suitable use can be found eventually.
