An intriguing year ...

As the new year approaches, many eyes instinctively are turning to what 2022 will bring. Some local officials, who are constantly working to help bring new jobs and companies to the area, and support those already here, are especially hopeful for the new year.

In the past months, a number of economic development projects have either started in Defiance County or are very firmly on the radar screen. Three of them — a fertilizer plant near Hicksville and two packaging facilities in Defiance — have received tax abatement packages, so they are either underway or under commitment.

In past years when such developments were announced one might assume that the more difficult work of helping bring them about was over. But in this labor market uncertainties about hiring remain. Adequate housing has been mentioned as a concern as well. So, we’re hopeful the needs of these companies can be realized as these developments unfold.

