To be sure, now is not necessarily the most exciting time to be reading about local government sessions — as they are often immersed in the sometimes numbing business of budget creation for the next year. This also involves discussions with the department heads and leaders who make local government go.

Doubtlessly, this can be a tedious time of year for these officials, especially this year when the coronavirus situation — as in almost every walk of life — has changed the way they do business. But it’s probably a virtual certainty that many in local government positions also find this annual exercise just another enjoyable part of why they chose public service as a career.

Whatever the case may be, those who put together these annual spending plans deserve credit in conducting this vital function of the public’s business. It might not grab the public’s complete attention, but it’s vital work.

