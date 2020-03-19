On the election ...
If the coronavirus story has shown us anything it’s that things can change quickly, and in some cases too quickly for everyone to digest. The postponement of Tuesday’s primary was a case in point.
Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton postponed the election late Monday evening — less than 12 hours before voters were to go to the polls.
The decision came after a Franklin County Common Pleas judge ruled that the governor couldn’t postpone the date, and followed weeks of preparation by county boards of election. Among those preparations were complying with sanitation suggestions by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.
Certainly, the last-minute postponement caused a lot of confusion and angst. And the repercussions must still play out, as must the course of this disease.
The decision to postpone the election is now part of a discussion about what authority the health department director has when it comes to electoral matters. This is a most pressing topic in a country founded on law and democracy.
That state legislative leaders plan to convene the Ohio General Assembly next week to discuss this and, perhaps, bring some clarity to the situation is welcome news.
