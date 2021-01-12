County success story ...
Many people may have very little direct connection to Defiance County’s landfill on Canal Road, but still use it without knowing it. For example, that is where the refuse discarded each day by Defiance residents ultimately winds up. The trash is picked up by Werlor Waste control which later takes the material to the landfill.
The stable rates at the county-run landfill — they haven’t been raised for residential waste in years — allow consumers to use the facility efficiently. Others who take garbage directly to the landfill will find the same advantage.
This is made possible by good management of the facility by county commissioners and officials who handle the day-to-day operations. Presently, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter ably manages the facility while retired county environmental services director Tim Houck preceded him.
The landfill has turned profits for the past several years, and has reserve funds that will allow it to handle the huge expenses associated with operations, such as cell expansion and equipment repair and purchases. One piece of equipment can cost as much as $800,000-$900,000.
The landfill’s success is a good example of solid, wise management of a public asset that benefits many people.
