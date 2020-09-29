GM’s investment ...
Name a company that in recent years has had an intrinsic link to Defiance, and General Motors probably will be first on the list. The plant on Ohio 281, just east of town, opened in 1948 and at one time employed several thousand people.
Much of the plant — we’re speaking about the old iron operation — goes unused today and it’s down to 580 employees. But these are good-paying jobs and the plant’s aluminum section is 21st century. As such, GM remains one of Defance County’s most important employers, ranking among the top three in total numbers.
So when there is news about GM, local officials and others cross their fingers and hope for good things. That came Monday when GM announced a $32 million investment in Defiance.
Rather than create new employment, this will help retain jobs. But, importantly, it means GM has made a longer-term commitment to the plant and sees the value of ensuring that the facility fits into the company’s plans.
This is certainly welcome news for the local economy which continues to rebound from — and deal with — impacts of the coronavirus situation.
