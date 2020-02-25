Astounding times ...
It’s probably safe to say that many Americans are occasioned by thoughts about the surreal nature of politics in the nation’s capital. Certainly nothing that has occurred during the past four years there would diminish the likelihood of such a characterization.
No one thought, for example, that a political outsider like Donald Trump really had a chance to be elected president. But riding a wave of disappointment about the political status quo and business as usual, Trump surprised many in both parties.
That Trump has come under intense criticism among his opponents isn’t surprising; that Democrats now seem to be turning to a presidential candidate with an affection for socialism in Bernie Sanders is. But beyond that, it’s disappointing that his supporters apparently have no real inkling about socialism and its terrible track record in autocratic settings (Eastern Europe, Cuba, the former Soviet Union) and democratic settings (some western European countries).
It’s hard to take seriously the thought that a country like ours with a long history of individualism, desire for unbridled liberty and a spirit of entrepreneurism would consider electing president a socialist-leaning candidate like Sanders. And, perhaps, if he really does become the Democratic Party nominee he would be trounced by Trump in November, as some Americans might assume.
But it’s apparent that many Americans are supporting him to fill the most important elected office in the country. This is astounding, given that socialism’s failed story is available for anyone to uncover with even a small amount of effort.
