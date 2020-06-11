Moving forward ...

Name a few local events in our rural northwest Ohio area that have been long-standing affairs and county fairs doubtless would come up. They’ve been an annual summer/early fall tradition throughout the Defiance six-county area — and across the country — for many decades.

The coronavirus situation, unfortunately, has placed the fate of these fairs — like many other large-scale annual events — in some doubt. And at least one local county (Paulding), which had been scheduled to have Ohio’s first fair beginning Saturday, has canceled.

That is understandable given the logistical difficulties and constraints that the coronavirus guidelines — or uncertainty about them — has placed on local officials.

However, it is encouraging news that fair boards in Defiance and Putnam counties recently decided to move forward as best as they can on their fairs, which are scheduled to begin in late August and late June, respectively.

If these fairs, and others, are successful at navigating the proper guidelines and working through the uncertainties, these will be welcome events for many. They could bring back at least a semblance of normal times.

