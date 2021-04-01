A ‘major’ corridor ...
The relatively recent improvement of U.S. 24 to four lanes between Fort Wayne and Toledo has without a doubt made the road more safe for the traveling public. Occasional traffic crashes still occur there — some of them very serious or fatal — but not with the same regulatory as when the road was two lanes. So, this doubtlessly has saved lives among the motoring public while making travel quicker and more convenient.
But as with many things in life, the road’s improvement also produced an undesired consequence or two. Increased traffic speeds might be one, but a convenient corridor for drug couriers is undeniably another. As a story in today’s Crescent-News explains, U.S. 24 has been identified by law enforcement officers as a major drug trafficking corridor.
In fact, new indictments in Henry County implicated numerous defendants in the sale of large amounts of marijuana that apparently were transported via U.S. 24. Sadly, the drug scourge remains a huge problem that legalization would only paper over. To be sure, U.S. 24 is a major improvement for our area, but occasionally provides a sad reminder of America’s apparently insatiable desire for drugs.
