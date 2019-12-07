On this day in 1941 — 78 years ago — a galvanizing attack upon the United States took place that united Americans like never before.
The event was the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. And even though this year’s historical remembrances won’t be recalled with much fanfare by most — simply because the anniversary isn’t the 50th or the 75th or the 100th — it should be considered no less important.
What occurred 78 years ago today demonstrated how dangerous a place the world can be. At the time, several foreign threats to Western democratic traditions existed.
Technological innovations since then have changed the nature of the world considerably, and an argument certainly can be made that our nation is much more secure from aggressive, undemocratic nations than it was in 1941. Indeed, the prospects of such an attack seem small now.
However, threats still exist.
Sept. 11, 2001 — the day of the terrorist attack that was deadlier than Dec. 7, 1941 — proved that. And although it’s a remote worry, there always exists the possibility that some rogue nation could carry out the unthinkable with a suicidal attack of some nature upon our country.
So, on this day we commend those of the Greatest Generation who made the sacrifices that allowed our nation to recover from the shocking and devastating events of Dec. 7, 1941. Back then, it was clear what needed to be done, and Americans — with great sacrifice and determination — went about their business.
Dec. 7, 1941, indeed, was a “day of infamy,” as noted 78 years ago by President Franklin Roosevelt in the wake of the attack. On this 78th anniversary we should be grateful for those who weathered the challenges that event presented. And perhaps we should consider the contrast with the political pettiness of our own modern age.
