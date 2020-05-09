The government’s response to the coronavirus situation is starting to have some of the disconcerting effects that more than a few people have been talking about.
One of them is the unemployment rate, which is reported at about 15%, but Forbes magazine says could be closer to 25%. The latter is Great Depression territory, and is something that should get everyone’s attention.
So, it’s no wonder then that area state legislators like Craig Riedel of Defiance, Jim Hoops of Napoleon and Rob McColley of Napoleon, either supported, or have spoken strongly in favor of, an Ohio House amendment that attempts to wrest power away from Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, who has much authority in deciding what Ohioans and businesses can do.
It would not be hard to believe that some officials did not fully understood the potential economic damage that their response would cause. And while we’re hopeful that the economy can bounce back quickly, the depth of the damage seems to suggest that this could be a slow process.
At some future point, when all the statistics, side effects and stories have been examined, a comprehensive assessment of the government’s response is in order. With this, officials should be prepared to admit that they may have reacted too arbitrarily — if the facts warrant this conclusion.
Certainly, the situation presented some difficult decisions for state officials during the past two months. But they are no more immune to mistakes than any one of us.
