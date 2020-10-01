On the debate ...
The predictable commentary has surfaced about Tuesday’s first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. But the comments are none too surprising, nor is what happened.
Certainly, the debate didn’t break much new ground. What it probably did do was provide reminders, depending upon which candidate you favor.
If you’re a Trump detractor, you’re probably even more of one today after watching him interrupt the moderator and Biden numerous times.
If you’re tired of a presidential candidate repeating safe, time-worn political rhetoric — fatigue with which probably helped get Trump elected in 2016 — then you had no patience for Biden’s periodic attempts to do just that, however calmly delivered.
To be sure there was something juvenile — and unpresidential — about the way things unfolded. But what really was decided? Probably not much. Chances are most people have their minds made up already, regardless of what happens in the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 and the second presidential debate on Oct. 15.
