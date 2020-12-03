Shopping local ...
This year’ holiday shopping season — underway amidst a myriad of coronavirus concerns and regulations — could be a challenging one for many businesses, especially small ones which have taken a big hit during this year’s health difficulties.
Recognizing this as the season unfolds, the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) announced a program last month to reward shoppers who buy things in downtown Defiance from Nov. 23 through Dec. 12. This includes participating retail businesses and restaurants.
Shoppers — or diners — can be rewarded by DDVB with gift certificates ranging from $10 to $100, depending upon the size of their purchases. The minimum expenditure is $50, but the good news is that this level can be reached with more than one purchase, just so they occur before the deadline expires on Dec. 12.
Certainly, 2020 has been a challenge for everyone, starting with the state’s temporary shutdown of some businesses earlier this year. The DDVB, which is funded with public hotel/motel tax dollars, deserves credit for trying to help offset the impact, and we encourage residents to support these downtown businesses as well.
