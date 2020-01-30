Not that far away ...
If you’re a native of northwest Ohio, you may approach the vagaries of a Midwest winter with a shrug. After all, we’re used to the cold and snow when it comes, right?
Certainly, there are aspects of winter that many find appealing, including its occasional aesthetic beauty, especially around Christmas time. But even the most hardy souls probably won’t call winter their favorite season from a weather perspective.
So, for all of those who look forward to the regeneration and wonders of spring, it is fast approaching. Of course there is plenty of winter to worry about — spring not officially arriving until March 19 — but on Saturday (Feb. 1) you may take some satisfaction in being able to say “next month is spring.”
In the meantime, the immediate forecast is somewhat un-January-like with predicted high temperatures for the rest of the week in the mid- to upper 30s before reaching the 40s by Sunday and, perhaps, topping 50 on Monday.
One of the beauties of winter — on those days when the cold, cloudiness and precipitation are a bit of a damper — is that it is followed by the most anticipated season in our part of the country. So, take heart, for spring is just around the corner.
