If Joe Biden becomes the country’s 46th president, he certainly will enter the White House with no presumptions of greatness, but his term’s four years (or more) could leave a long legacy. That may especially be the case if Georgia’s two Senate seats go to Democrats in January runoffs, necessitated by close races just concluded.

What will be at stake is Democrats’ almost complete control in Washington, assuming their U.S. House majority is joined by a Biden presidency. That is a concerning prospect, given the rhetoric that Democrats engaged in during their multi-candidate primary debates.

There’s no question the country’s political thinking is changing as evidenced by the support the left’s agenda seems to be receiving. But that doesn’t make some of these ideas any more workable for the country’s future, or preferable for approximately half the population who think differently.

