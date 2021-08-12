Election work ...
With all the national attention given to elections in certain states, it’s nice to know that such controversy does not surround related matters in northwest Ohio. With the filing deadline for the Nov. 2 election having just passed — non-partisan candidates and issues had to have been filed by 4 p.m. last Wednesday afternoon to make the fall ballot — officials in local counties deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication in making sure this process was completed.
A lot of work goes into this regular task of which many residents may not be aware. Elections officials must check the signatures of nominating petitions for the candidates and make sure the details of state law are followed before qualifying someone — or an issue — for the ballot.
Sometimes candidates make honest mistakes that disqualify them from the ballot, so board of elections officials occasionally have to disappoint them. But it is just one of the many fine points that local official must stayed attuned to in ensuring that the elections are fair to all under Ohio law.
A lot of this work can be stressful and time-consuming, so local officials deserve a word of thanks for what they do.
