Generous gifts ...
The coronavirus situation has presented some serious challenges to all kinds of people and organizations. Mark nonprofits down in the latter category.
As such, Defiance County commissioners have done something to assist six different local nonprofit organizations that most taxpayers probably are familiar with for one reason or another.
The Friends of Independence Dam State Park, the Christmas Cruise Thru organization, the Defiance County Historical Society, the Defiance County Fair Board, Fort Defiance Humane Society and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau each have received $20,000 grants from commissioners. The money can be used as they see fit, and is offered to help offset the negative consequences of the coronavirus situation on these groups’ fundraising efforts so vital to their operations.
Although this is taxpayers’ money, the cash comes from the county’s relatively new hotel/motel tax, assessed on those who stay in hotels and motels outside the city of Defiance. Given that these groups all play a key role in bringing people to Defiance County, this is a good funding source for this generous effort.
Without question these six groups are worthy recipients who do good work in promoting important local activities and events, often without much fanfare or recognition.
