Raising rates ...
We’ve all heard the comments about life’s two certainties but to that — if you live in a Lake Erie watershed community — you might add water and sewer rate increases.
Rates have been going up for years, primarily to meet EPA mandates concerning pollution in the watershed, or bi-products of the water treatment process. Some years ago, these increases were considerably larger for city customers — in some cases 10 percent a year. However, recently, the city has structured rates that don’t hit residential customers so hard. The last four-year package, which will soon run out, was a good example.
City officials are now proposing another four-year rate package, but for many it’s more an adjustment than an increase. While water rates will be going up, sewer raters for residential customers will be going down. The difference is a virtual wash for the 2020-2023 period, if the new package is approved by city council.
That’s not bad considering that the city is moving forward with more water and sewer improvements, such as a new filtration system to improve water quality.
Council may approve this package in the fall, but as proposed, city residents shouldn’t see a big difference, although out-of-town customers may see a bigger increase. Still, it’s a lot better than what was imposed not that long ago.
