Tuesday’s midterm elections revealed a few things, including a division across the country that shows no signs of abating.
U.S. 9th District Rep. Marcy Kaptur — a Democrat who in January will begin representing several conservative local counties which gave a majority of their votes to her Republican opponent in Tuesday’s election — offered words of unity in a prepared statement after her victory was apparent. This was the right thing to do for a winner representing some unwilling constituents following a contentious race, but the fundamental issues that have created the divisions — these were not caused by Donald Trump or Rush Limbaugh — come from different philosophical and religious approaches.
Bridging those differences is where the issue lies, and some have drawn their lines in the sand, generally with good reason. The divisions weren’t as apparent during, say, the days of Ronald Reagan or even Bill Clinton, because the country as a whole was in general agreement about the advisability of certain things.
Reckless spending in perpetuity and debates about human anatomy were well into the future when they were president. Those are just two of the lines the country is now divided upon. But what exactly is the solution for bridging the attendant differences?
The contrast on such topics — compared to not that many years ago — is quite palpable. And it appears that more candidates who clearly are not competent for the jobs entrusted to them are rising to prominence. When assessing the country’s future under the current course, these are not hopeful signs.
