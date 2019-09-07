A challenging agricultural year in northwest Ohio could come to a good conclusion for some farmers if the weather holds. A drive around the area shows many good-looking corn and bean fields. And from a layman’s view, many fields appear capable of producing strong yields.
If a visitor had not seen many of northwest Ohio’s farm fields since late May or early June, he or she may be quite surprised. Back then, during a relentlessly wet spring, many fields — too wet to plant — were barren, and it was doubtful how many would actually have a crop. While farmers received a brief respite to get some of those fields planted, many have remained barren.
This, of course, varies throughout the area based on soil types. The better draining the soil, the more likely something got planted. But many acres in Ohio — 1.5 million in all, according to the Dayton Daily News — never got planted. That’s 15% of the state’s total farm land.
Since that wet spring, regular rainfall has aided the development of crops, which in many fields look good. In these cases, this has, perhaps, offset many bad memories of spring.
Fortunately, these corn and bean plants have progressed to the point where they may be at least somewhat safe from the vagaries of summer weather. But because of the late start — some crops weren’t planted until June — they remain more green than normal for this time of year.
That has produced some worry about whether crops will have time to mature fully before a frost. So we join local farmers in hoping for favorable weather. Although many fields didn’t get planted this year, the harvest in those that did could turn out well, especially considering where we started.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.