On the city’s budget ...
It’s that time of year when local governments are working hard to finalize their budgets for the coming year, and for Defiance things are moving along pretty smoothly. Mayor Mike McCann’s administration — under the very capable leadership of Finance Director John Lehner — has put together its spending plans for 2020, city council has completed its reviews and related legislation approving the proposed $47.9 million budget is expected to go before council in early December for approval.
Nothing really controversial appears in this budget, which would add only one new position — in the water department — and proposed water/sewer rate increases are at a minimum, having been shared with council before this budget was put together. However, there is a little red flag that has emerged, or at least a flag that is worth keeping an eye upon.
Before next year’s budget is even implemented, the city’s general fund carry-over is expected to drop from $3.55 million near the beginning of this year to $2.87 million on Dec. 31. That trend is projected to slow, but continue into the new year with the projected carry-over on Dec. 31, 2020 figured at $2.71 million.
Certainly, a lot can change before those future dates arrive. But the city will have to watch closely to see where things are headed.
Six years ago city voters approved a 0.3% increase in the municipal income tax to remedy what was deemed a budget crisis at the time. But the city also hired new police and firefighters with the money, and has added some more firefighters since then with grant funds that eventually will dry up.
So while the city’s finances should be fine for the next year or 18 months, a downturn in income tax revenue could take another bite out of the general fund carry-over. If so, things could get much tighter in the future, even though things still look pretty good today.
