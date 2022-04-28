Cleaning up ...
Defiance received some good news Tuesday when Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced that Defiance County’s land bank — formed recently to deal with blighted, abandoned properties — would be receiving approximately $700,000 to deal with two eyesores. One is the former Zeller Corp. property on Baltimore Road which is a bare lot; the other is the former Vortex property on South Jackson Avenue, and a true eyesore.
This is good news in that the money will clean up the Vortex property entirely while environmental testing needed on the Zeller site finally should be completed, perhaps clearing the way for remediation and redevelopment.
These two properties have been in the discussion stage for many years, and their clean up has been a frustrating process for local officials.
A word of caution, however, is in order. Although the funds are from the state and not the federal government, the money still was granted from on high, joining millions that have been showered on local governments recently. It’s difficult to see how this can continue indefinitely, so local officials need to be mindful of that.
