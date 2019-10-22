Another opioid payout ...
On the frontlines of the opioid crisis in recent years, Ohio is now frontpage news when it comes to opioid lawsuits. That’s because four drug companies have decided to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits by agreeing to pay $235 million to two northeast Ohio counties.
This follows a lawsuit outcome this year in Oklahoma where drug maker Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $572 million to the state.
It’s apparent that these settlements are more business decisions than anything for the drug companies. But that is often what happens in class-action lawsuits when businesses — fearing larger losses if their cases go to juries — avoid potentially big financial liabilities.
That, of course, is well traveled ground, and so is another thought — that these type of lawsuits suggest the confusion we now seem to have about personal responsibility. You could say the same thing about vaping, drinking and whatever other vices are out there.
Certainly, some people are more prone to addiction than others and something potentially damaging to individuals always will be pushed at us, but the best solution to these problems continues to rest with personal decision-making. We would be much better off as a nation if we would take that to heart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.