Another opioid payout ...

On the frontlines of the opioid crisis in recent years, Ohio is now frontpage news when it comes to opioid lawsuits. That’s because four drug companies have decided to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits by agreeing to pay $235 million to two northeast Ohio counties.

This follows a lawsuit outcome this year in Oklahoma where drug maker Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $572 million to the state.

It’s apparent that these settlements are more business decisions than anything for the drug companies. But that is often what happens in class-action lawsuits when businesses — fearing larger losses if their cases go to juries — avoid potentially big financial liabilities.

That, of course, is well traveled ground, and so is another thought — that these type of lawsuits suggest the confusion we now seem to have about personal responsibility. You could say the same thing about vaping, drinking and whatever other vices are out there.

Certainly, some people are more prone to addiction than others and something potentially damaging to individuals always will be pushed at us, but the best solution to these problems continues to rest with personal decision-making. We would be much better off as a nation if we would take that to heart.

