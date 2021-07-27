Land bank options ...
Formed two years ago, Defiance County’s land bank is moving slowly on its mission — to help clean up and market properties that have been abandoned, fallen into disrepair or could be redeveloped in some manner.
This pace is not because the land bank isn’t functioning as intended, but because the bank’s board is focusing on the first property it acquired — the former SK Hand Tool factory site in Richland Township — before jumping into a bunch of others.
In fact, the SK site is a handful, and its cleanup — initiated in early 2020 — is still ongoing with a modest amount of work remaining. The good news is that the contractor cleaning up the property has agreed to take it over.
Whether redevelopment follows remains to be seen. But the board’s plan to move forward on that project first is a wise one.
