LaRose makes a point ...
Candidates for Ohio’s top offices often make their way through our area during election campaign season. But it’s nice to see them stopping by when they aren’t campaigning as well.
Such was the case with new Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose who visited the Henry County Board of Elections in Napoleon earlier this month.
LaRose met with elections officials there as well as the media to talk a little about the weighty 2020 presidential election and answer some questions. With one of his answers, LaRose set the record straight about the occasional perception — surely fostered for political purposes at key times — that voter fraud or suppression is a problem in America.
Both sides, including President Trump, have helped create that perception at times. But LaRose made a point that seems much closer to reality — the nation’s election system is the “best” and “most accurate” in the world.
Sure, there are some issues here and there, but that’s because we have a system — like all other things — that are operated by imperfect humans.
During the 2020 presidential campaign and/or election, we are likely to hear some interesting claims about our system. But we should take comfort in how good things really are, as LaRose indicated.
