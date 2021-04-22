Fair moving forward ...
Paulding County doesn’t have the largest fair, but it will have Ohio’s first one this year from June 12-19. And the best news is that as of this writing a full fair is a go.
This wasn’t the case last year due to the coronavirus situation, although at this time of year in 2020 many fair boards were still hoping they could have their annual agricultural exhibition. As things turned out, most of the area’s county fair boards opted to hold a very limited event, with the junior fair the main activity.
A lot could change over the coming weeks as fair boards put their plans into effect, so they will be crossing their fingers and hoping the status quo holds, or things improve further.
The return of county fairs — albeit with necessary mask and social distancing measures in place — would represent a not insignificant return to normalcy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.