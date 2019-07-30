Maintaining the future ...
In recent years, Defiance has added a number of public improvements that give the city a more modern feel. Examples include a new splash park in Bronson Park, a new wooded walking trail on the city reservoir grounds and reconstruction of East High Street and College Place. The latter fits in quite nicely with the Defiance College campus, and features a multi-use path, a more narrow street and upgraded landscaping.
These are all good additions to the city that have enhanced the public assets of the community. A new Clinton Street bridge — when it opens late this year or early next with scenic overlooks — will only add to the list.
The city’s public parks also have been spiffed up generally in recent times.
While these projects are welcome additions — providing new venues and recreational opportunities — they do come at a price. The city should be commended for securing grant money and donated funds to make these projects affordable, and possible. The challenge from here will be to ensure time and money to make sure these assets remain the strong selling points that they are for the community.
