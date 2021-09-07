20 years on ...
Twenty years ago this Saturday America was stunned by a tragedy that united the country in a way that little else probably could today.
That of course was the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. A third attack was thwarted by a brave group of passengers on Flight 93 who perished in a Pennsylvania field as true heroes. The attacks claimed 2,977 innocent victims, including 412 first responders and emergency workers.
Because anniversaries somehow become more meaningful when they occur with certain numbers attached to them — for example, 25 years, 50 years (and 20 years in this case) — this Saturday’s observations doubtlessly will receive more attention. However, this anniversary is noteworthy also because of timing.
It comes when big questions are being raised about how the Biden administration has handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan. No doubt some of this is political, but the way the last president was treated by his opponents hardly makes this surprising.
There’s also a certain irony that the place where the 9/11 attacks were planned now may become a terrorist haven again, with the Taliban back in control in Afghanistan.
On Saturday, we should remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, and the families who lost loved ones, and cast a watchful eye toward the future.
