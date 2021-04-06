Keeping updated ...
Without question, government has become more complicated at all levels in recent decades. Many reasons could be cited for this, and the subject could probably spur a long debate about whether government does too much. But for the purposes of this editorial, let’s say there is a lot to know if you are a public official at any level, from state senator to township trustee and county commissioner.
So, it is helpful for local officials to meet with their state representatives and senators from time to time to keep up to speed on the latest developments in Columbus.
This took place Monday morning via electronic communication for commissioners from several area counties, and involved not only 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon, but 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance and 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon.
All three of these men have co-sponsored key pieces of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly recently and taken an active part in Statehouse deliberations. So, any periodic updates they can provide to local officials is welcomed. The increasingly complicated nature of government — as complex as ever during the coronavirus situation — makes it a useful exercise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.