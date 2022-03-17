Paying higher prices ...
On Tuesday, Defiance city officials — and now some city residents and motorists — received some disappointing news about the West High Street resurfacing/repair project. No bids were received — almost certainly because, with inflationary pressures, contractors couldn’t come within the required 10% of the engineer’s estimate.
City officials will rebid the project and hope for its completion in 2022, but this serves as another reminder of the disconcerting effects of inflation.
Some had been blaming the rise in prices on COVID — and to this has been the added impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on gas prices. But how about throwing money — literally created out of thin air — into the economy artificially? Surely, the impact of that — a bi-product of unwise and unprecedented spending under the Trump and Biden administrations — is a fair question to consider.
So is the Biden administration’s obsession with green energy, which is inefficient, inadequate and subsidized by taxpayers. It will do little to lessen Americans’ energy costs for the foreseeable future. The high cost of energy no doubt will be one of many things on voters’ minds during this fall’s mid-term elections.
