A big impact ...
The true impact of the government’s response to the coronavirus situation won’t be known for quite some time, perhaps years. But local governments received a glimpse with more accurate tax collection numbers following passage of the new July 15 tax filing deadline.
In Defiance’s case, income tax receipts were down $354,117 at the end of July when compared to the previous year. By year’s end city officials forecast that the drop off from 2019 will amount to 7.2%, or about $790,000.
That’s not a small amount for a small city, but these types of numbers are surfacing all over the place, and one can only guess at the ultimate negative impact on businesses generally. Many of them won’t recover.
The nature of the response to this virus can forever be debated, but what is undeniable is that there are many related consequences to the reaction that likely will linger for years and impact many lives well into the future. Those stories and circumstances need to be told and considered as well.
