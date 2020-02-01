The Fort Defiance Humane Society — a nonprofit organization which looks out for the welfare of animals — has an ongoing challenge where revenue is concerned.
Although the agency receives money from county commissioners for dog-related services, most of its money comes from fundraising, donations and grants. All of those, however, are difficult to predict.
Recently, the agency established a planned giving program that could help address some of its long-term funding concerns.
The Willie Wales — Friends for Life Society has been created as a way for donors to show support for the humane society, and honor the program’s namesake.
The name of this new society is well taken. Wales, a long-time animal caregiver, was killed last year in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on U.S. 24.
So this program not only honors Wales and his passion for animals, but it will serve as a way to support a worthy agency that does good work in the community.
