We are assured by many that the aggressive response to the coronavirus is commensurate with the potential threat. And in fact it may play out that way. But it seems sensible to at least consider the long-term impact of the government’s response, in which it has exercised many of the latent powers it believes it possesses, including postponing Ohio’s March 17 primary.
The most obvious impact is to the many businesses which can’t function as intended, thus necessitating layoffs. There may be some difficult long-term implications in this, especially if the present restrictions remain in place for long, given that many small businesses have a marginal bottom line to begin with.
More immediately concerning — because it’s easier to quantify — is to hear the president and lawmakers talking about a huge financial aid package to offset business and industry’s potential losses, and to stimulate the economy.
That this would be popular, not to mention helpful for individual people, is beyond question. Who doesn’t want a check from the government when days before the extra cash was nowhere in personal budget plans? And certain businesses and workers are going to need help rebounding. But consider the numbers.
The initial proposal — divided between cash payments and loans to businesses — was $1 trillion. That’s 4.2% of the federal debt, which already is out of control at $23.5 trillion and growing, while the government is responsible for huge unfunded liabilities in the future.
The federal government doesn’t have $1 trillion to give away any more than it has $23.5 trillion. But spending what you don’t really have has not been a big deal in Washington for years.
While no one is doubting that something needed to be done to combat coronavirus, the long-term feasibility of this fiscal bailout plan is questionable. This and other measures could have many long-term consequences.
