On the turnout ...
Participation on early voting in recent weeks made it apparent that voter turnout was going to be strong for Tuesday’s election, and this did not surprise, given the presidential stakes.
Although the final turnout tally may not be known for some time — due to lingering votes still coming in — the figure should top 70% and may be the highest percentage since 1900, according to The Washington Post. Approximately 140 million Americans voted in the presidential election.
Local county turnouts were all above 70%, with Putnam County leading the way at 83% followed by (in rounded numbers) Fulton at 76%; Henry at 74%; and Defiance, Paulding and Williams at 73%.
This doubtlessly can be attributed to the passions stirred.
Trump voters were motivated to participate due to their affection for the president and the fear of what they believe a Democrat presidency may mean for the county’s future; many Biden supporters doubtlessly weren’t as motivated as much by their candidate as to who they didn’t want in the White House.
At any rate, most voters were engaged in the process this time and wanted to have a say. That’s often not the case.
