Budget season ...
When the calendar turns to August, as it did Saturday, summer still has a good six weeks and weather favorable for outdoor activities could be with us for another 10 or 12, but many schedules and mindsets clearly begin turning toward fall.
Those of course has been complicated by the coronavirus situation, evidenced by the cancellation or reduction of county fairs, intricate school reopening plans and uncertainty about fall sports schedules. However, one typical thing that also becomes evident this year — although generally not with much fanfare — is the beginning of budget planning for many local governments, especially municipalities like Defiance, Napoleon and other communities.
This year’s process probably will be a lot more challenging for local officials. They still do not know the complete impact that the coronavirus situation will have on their revenues, although they have received some idea. This could result in reduced services and projects in 2021. And the situation is still being mitigated, which if nothing else brings lots of worry.
But this is not unlike professionals in many areas and for small business owners everywhere. To be sure the one thing that we’re all experiencing together is difficult and challenging times — for one reason or another.
