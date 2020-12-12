Another relief bill? ...
Perhaps, there are a few voices in the wilderness, but one thing you’re not likely to hear amid the debate about another federal coronavirus relief bill is whether this is affordable. It’s not, of course, as is not a lot of federal government spending in recent years.
That people and companies need help is beyond question. The coronavirus situation has caused all kinds of impacts, virtually all of them bad, and these may linger for some time.
But there is something otherworldly about doling out trillions of dollars the government really doesn’t have, and struggling to find ways to spend it. That’s what has happened for a lot of local governments that received federal CARES Relief Act funds, mostly due to restrictions on how this money can be spent.
It seems apparent that federal lawmakers are taking no account of runaway debt and its potential long-term consequences. Not that long ago there was talk of getting the federal government’s massive debt under control. But that effort disappeared long ago. A fair question is why?
