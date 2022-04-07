Economic activity ...

If you’ve been following the local news lately you may have read a story or two about the amount of economic development activity in area counties.

Defiance County is the place for several new businesses — from a fertilizer plant near Hicksville to two new packaging facilities under construction in Defiance to a separate fertilizer plant proposed within the city limits. Business projects in Napoleon and a possible new rail facility in Paulding County are among the other area plans that are unfolding.

The amount of such economic development activity is about as high as it’s been locally in a number of years, coming at a time when many companies and businesses are still trying to fill vacant positions, so challenges remain.

But certainly it’s an exciting time for economic development officials — who all are doing an admirable job of keeping up with the ever-changing scene — and local businesses and industry alike. We hope the activity can benefit all the affected communities in a positive way.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments