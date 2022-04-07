Economic activity ...
If you’ve been following the local news lately you may have read a story or two about the amount of economic development activity in area counties.
Defiance County is the place for several new businesses — from a fertilizer plant near Hicksville to two new packaging facilities under construction in Defiance to a separate fertilizer plant proposed within the city limits. Business projects in Napoleon and a possible new rail facility in Paulding County are among the other area plans that are unfolding.
The amount of such economic development activity is about as high as it’s been locally in a number of years, coming at a time when many companies and businesses are still trying to fill vacant positions, so challenges remain.
But certainly it’s an exciting time for economic development officials — who all are doing an admirable job of keeping up with the ever-changing scene — and local businesses and industry alike. We hope the activity can benefit all the affected communities in a positive way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.