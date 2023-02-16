A lot of questions have surfaced about the massive balloon structure — apparently launched by China — that was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet this month over the Atlantic coast. Since this was believed to be a surveillance balloon, the drama harkens back to the Cold War contest between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union, like China — this is no coincidence — a communist regime as well.
To be sure, China is a much different country than was the Soviet Union. Both claimed to be avowed Marxist countries, though China’s communist party has used capitalism and private enterprise — anathema to Marxian thought — to raise its citizens’ standard of living to levels where they apparently are willing to trade freedoms they’ve never really known anyway for prosperity.
China clearly has become more aggressive about its intentions, having claimed the South China Sea as its own and building several manmade islands there for military bases. It has become a U.S. rival whether we like it or not.
What does this mean for Americans? Hopefully nothing, but it presents a concern that an undemocratic country with four times the U.S. population is watching our own country tear itself apart over ridiculous claims about male and female gender, and so many other senseless things.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.