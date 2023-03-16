For years, Defiance County and some of its surrounding counties, such as Fulton and Williams, have been represented in the U.S. Congress by a Republican. That seems logical given that a large majority of voters in those counties are Republicans.
So it may take a little time for them to become accustomed to a legislator in Washington who generally doesn’t speak their conservative language politically. Such is the case now with Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Toledo, a fixture in Washington for four decades or so following her recent re-election in a reconfigured district.
Kaptur visited the Defiance County Senior Center on Monday and offered a number of Democratic Party talking points on some issues of the day, Social Security among them.
She advised listeners not to worry about Social Security — and Medicare for that matter — when both face fuzzy futures. The Social Security Administration’s own figures show that the number of workers who support a single retiree has dwindled dramatically since 1940. That trend is very clearly defined and, presumably, understood as an essential point of departure in any serious discussion about what to do.
For example, Congressional Budget Office projections in December predicts that full Social Security benefits won’t be possible by 2033 under current outlays and income. The question Kaptur and politicians should be asking is how long we can afford to pretend that such math is not a problem.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.