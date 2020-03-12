A new approach ...
For the past several years, Defiance city govcernment has struggled — like many communitis — with the challenges of unfunded EPA mandates for sewer separation projects. In the past 20 years, these have cost the city some $42 million, with little, if any, benefit to water quality, or at least anything that’s quantifiable.
To it’s credit, OEPA has relented on the most rigid mandates that would have committed the city to continue spending on projects that may not make much of a difference in the long run.
So, in recent years, the city has been given time to come up with alternatives to mere sewer separations. The effort now is a “watershed approach” that will seek to improve water quality all along the Maumee River watershed, from Fort Wayne to Toledo. This will transcend Defiance’s city limits and require partnerships with other local governments and agencies.
But this will not be free either. City council approved a $394,500 engineering contract Tuesday to design a new plan with this approach in mind. How this new method will be carried out will become more apparent in coming months. It will be interesting to see what the engineering firm comes up with, and what it will mean for the future.
