A local victory ...

Victory may not be a perfect way to express a prospective company’s decision to operate in a particular location or community, but because economic development has become so competitive the characterization may be close.

Local officials are particularly pleased with one of these wins as a California-headquartered company (A Packaging Group) plans to lease the new 80,000 square-foot speculation building going up in the NAI Harmon Group’s business park just west of Domersville Road on the city’s most eastern side. The company hopes to open in the new building in the first quarter of 2022 and employ more than 100 people.

This is a challenging time to find workers, so we hope this company is able to fill its labor needs. Other developments in this business park are being explored and promoted, and we hope come to fruition. It’s an interesting, if different, time on the local economic development front, but this is surely good news.

